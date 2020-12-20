Trident Group Tops One Day Volume of $7.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trident Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00149537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.89 or 0.00805365 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00179453 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00373659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00076937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00119449 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.