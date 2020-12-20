Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.21 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Tronox has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.34 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

