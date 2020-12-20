UBS Group Downgrades GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSX. TheStreet downgraded GSX Techedu from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Nomura cut GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $66.14.

GSX Techedu stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.63 and a beta of -0.39. GSX Techedu has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $141.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.61.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth about $34,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

