Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 109.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $991,488.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,716. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $168.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.22. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $168.39.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

