Unobtanium Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $13.22 million and $2,025.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for about $65.07 or 0.00276532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,531.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.38 or 0.01459245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00078347 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002254 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,176 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.