Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $2.88

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $28.82 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00012115 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDAX, Exrates and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00056284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00364080 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, Livecoin, IDEX, OOOBTC and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

