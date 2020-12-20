USDx stablecoin Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,875.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.61 or 0.01497829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00078303 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000540 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003740 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00012019 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00274464 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

