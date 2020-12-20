Vertcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $88,392.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $88,392.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,846,047 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.