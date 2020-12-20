VideoCoin Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and $210,038.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000563 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3,670.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 216.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

