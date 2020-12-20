Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

NYSE SPCE opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

In related news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 5,136.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,442,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 41.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,827,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 51.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after acquiring an additional 917,160 shares during the period.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

