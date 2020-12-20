VisionX Market Cap Reaches $35,313.63 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One VisionX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. VisionX has a market capitalization of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VisionX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00149144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.00793379 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00214523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00370519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00118855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00074736 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VisionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VisionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.