Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLPNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY remained flat at $$7.22 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.28. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

