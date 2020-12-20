Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLPNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY remained flat at $$7.22 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.28. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit