Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 13,105 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 103.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after buying an additional 1,970,284 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4,042.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,278,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,254,000 after buying an additional 1,247,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,275,000 after buying an additional 1,116,532 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after buying an additional 556,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. BidaskClub lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $789,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,183. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

