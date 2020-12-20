Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Intersect ENT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 9.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 121.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $710.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on XENT shares. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.