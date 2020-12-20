Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,643 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Equinox Gold worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $28,050,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 35.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,881,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,910 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $12,510,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $9,621,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $11,725,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EQX opened at $10.26 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

