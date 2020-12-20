Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

IGI stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $34,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

