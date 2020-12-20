YAM v1 Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YAM)

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. YAM v1 has a market capitalization of $32.22 million and $10,228.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YAM v1 token can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00004756 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00055460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00365586 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025619 BTC.

About YAM v1

YAM v1 (YAM) is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance . YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YAM v1

YAM v1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM v1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

