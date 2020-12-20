YAM v1 (YAM) Achieves Market Cap of $32.22 Million

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One YAM v1 token can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00004756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM v1 has a market capitalization of $32.22 million and approximately $10,228.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00055460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00365586 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025619 BTC.

YAM v1 Token Profile

YAM v1 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. The official website for YAM v1 is yam.finance . YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YAM v1

YAM v1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM v1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM v1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

