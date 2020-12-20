Zacks: Analysts Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $753.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post $753.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $735.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $768.60 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $750.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,269 shares of company stock worth $6,164,183. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $75,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

AOS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. 1,762,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

