Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report sales of $27.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.27 billion and the highest is $27.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $28.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $117.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.59 billion to $117.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $112.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $111.96 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $119.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,954,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,484,313. The company has a market cap of $362.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

