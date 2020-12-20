Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,023.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 236.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMSI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.55. 615,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,065. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $229.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit