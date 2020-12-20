Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,023.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 236.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMSI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.55. 615,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,065. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $229.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

