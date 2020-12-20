Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.84. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

In related news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $266,534.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,639.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USPH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.18. 239,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,962. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $134.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit