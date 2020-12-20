Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.84. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

In related news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $266,534.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,639.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USPH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.18. 239,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,962. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $134.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.