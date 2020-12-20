Zacks: Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post $4.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.66 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $15.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of DISH stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,979,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $1,222,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock worth $5,108,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.