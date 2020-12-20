Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.85 Million

Equities analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post $350.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.20 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $364.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.73 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 369.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after acquiring an additional 966,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth $13,822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 77,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.11. 1,072,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

