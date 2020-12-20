Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Billion

Brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report sales of $4.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.04 billion and the highest is $4.23 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $16.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.