Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) to Post $0.91 EPS

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Brink’s’ earnings. The Brink’s reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Brink’s.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of BCO stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.15. 1,264,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,870. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.60 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 23.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,838,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,818,000 after buying an additional 906,432 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 216.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,030,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,910,000 after buying an additional 705,142 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the third quarter valued at $20,679,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 57.2% in the second quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,301,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,241,000 after buying an additional 473,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 130.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 550,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after buying an additional 311,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

