Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $420.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $414.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $423.14 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $513.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,030 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period.

PLCE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 678,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,531. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.