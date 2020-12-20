Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.09 Million

Analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to post $228.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.39 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $238.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $898.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $905.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $884.04 million, with estimates ranging from $858.33 million to $907.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLKB. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,636. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $83.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 4.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,546,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,363,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 132.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 167.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

