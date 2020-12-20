Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce sales of $262.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.46 million and the lowest is $259.50 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $263.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

NYSE CPT traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.48. 943,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,654. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $954,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after buying an additional 3,063,534 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $2,096,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 729,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,894,000 after buying an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

