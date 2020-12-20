Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce $3.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the lowest is $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $12.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,637 shares of company stock worth $12,315,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.22. 4,727,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,007. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.81.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.