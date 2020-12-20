Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report $81.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.93 million to $84.82 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $82.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $332.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.68 million to $336.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $336.70 million, with estimates ranging from $329.10 million to $342.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 788,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,450. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

