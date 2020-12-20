Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.85 Million

Equities analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to announce sales of $350.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.20 million and the lowest is $342.60 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $364.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million.

FLOW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $920,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLOW traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $59.11. 1,072,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,993. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06.

SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

