Zacks: Brokerages Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the lowest is $2.82 billion. State Street reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 4,464.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,314 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,301,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,750,000 after purchasing an additional 493,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,199,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.