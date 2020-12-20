ZelCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.67 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001030 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 81.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

