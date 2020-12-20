Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report sales of $277.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.45 million to $279.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $229.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

ZEN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.27. 1,521,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -89.34 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $563,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $469,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,076 shares of company stock worth $15,815,525. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Zendesk by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 16.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 42.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

