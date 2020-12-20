ZENZO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $225.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $706,109.51 and $225.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00056330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00146002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.00779741 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00175535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00370509 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem . ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.