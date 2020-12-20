Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $212,320.59 and $22,023.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00057106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00366085 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017230 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

