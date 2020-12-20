Zilla Price Up 40.1% Over Last Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $193,231.82 and approximately $10,804.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zilla

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

