Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Achieves $534.80 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $534.80 million and approximately $178.46 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 53.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053273 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002102 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004803 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003734 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,065,313,538 coins and its circulating supply is 10,773,846,385 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

