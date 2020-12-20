Zynecoin (ZYN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $358,392.00

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Zynecoin has a market cap of $31.55 million and $358,392.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Zynecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00005902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00056331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00363847 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003847 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00025478 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 tokens. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zynecoin Token Trading

Zynecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.