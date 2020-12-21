$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to post sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year sales of $7.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $9.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 192.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

