140166 Begins Coverage on Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

140166 started coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magnite from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 2.29. Magnite has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.19.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $111,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,454. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

