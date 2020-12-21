$145.05 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post sales of $145.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.59 million to $148.51 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $138.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $578.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.43 million to $582.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $603.96 million, with estimates ranging from $583.52 million to $624.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRTG. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

HRTG stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $273.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 494.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 487.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 26.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

