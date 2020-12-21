16,173 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of ArcBest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 117.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 153.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

