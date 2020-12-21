$180,000.00 in Sales Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce sales of $180,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $260,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $180,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $260,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.62 million, with estimates ranging from $3.99 million to $147.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIGR. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,314. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $325.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,092,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

