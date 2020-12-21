18,965 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mercury General by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 9.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 463,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 416,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 349,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

MCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.23 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

