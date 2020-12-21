$228.62 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report sales of $228.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.00 million. Criteo reported sales of $266.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $800.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.12 million to $804.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $790.14 million, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $849.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.61 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

CRTO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 422,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Criteo by 18.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after buying an additional 666,978 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Criteo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,372,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Criteo by 21.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 287,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.81. 7,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,214. Criteo has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $20.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

