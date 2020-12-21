$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will announce $3.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.44 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $13.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. UBS Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $990,472.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE J traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

