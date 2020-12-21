$344.18 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report sales of $344.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.00 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $349.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $170,912.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,952.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,716 shares of company stock worth $1,576,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Verint Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 106.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 264.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

