3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 26,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in 3M by 20.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in 3M by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 18.3% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 49,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

MMM traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $175.66. 1,693,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,301. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

